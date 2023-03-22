NWA has released this week’s episode of their flagship program Powerrr, which includes top stars in action like Trevor Murdoch and Taya Valkyrie and will feature an encore presentation of the NWA Women’s Championship matchup from the recent Nuff Said pay-per-view.

The full program can be watched below courtesy of the NWA Youtube Channel.

* Kamille vs. Angelina Love No DQ for the NWA Women’s Title (Nuff Said Encore)

* Thrillbilly” Silas Mason vs. Brady Pierce

* Trevor Murdoch and Daisy Kill come face-to-face

* Max The Impaler vs. Taya Valkyrie