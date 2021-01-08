Wes Brisco spoke about his recent proposal to AEW star Red Velvet on the latest edition of Brisco and Big Ace on VOC Nation. Highlights can be found below.

How he announced the engagement live on the podcast:

“So we wanted to give some time for us to kind of soak some stuff in. I asked this lovely lady to marry me, and believe it or not she said yes. So now it’s official. It’s been official, but we wanted some time to think about it. So now we’re engaged…”

How he feels about Red Velvet:

“I wasn’t expecting to find the right person and it just kinda (worked). I was single for a very long time. I wasn’t looking for something and then we met, and then one thing led to another and then I just could not picture myself without her. It was just something that just leaped out of my heart, I knew that she was the one.”

Reveals when he proposed:

“I did it over Thanksgiving and we had all of our family there. We had her mom there, I had my Dad, my Mom, my brother, she had her sister, and of course little Aubrey… It was a good opportunity to share our love with our family, and that’s kind of why we kept it quiet for a white. We just wanted us to enjoy us being engaged without the world knowing. Just our close friends and family, and just let it sink in and just enjoy it ourselves.”

Full podcast can be found below.