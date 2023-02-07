Wes Lee has proven himself as a competitive high-flier, but he does hope to become more technically proficient inside the squared circle.

The current reigning NXT North American Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he named legends like Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero as wrestlers who could grind their opponents down on the mat. Highlights from Lee’s conversation can be found below.

Says he wants to become more technically proficient inside the ring:

I would like to incorporate more technical skills. I am more of a high-flier, I have a bit of technical prowess, but it’s not to the level of say (Dean Malenko or Eddie Guerrero), guys that can put you down and grind you. I know how to do that, but knowing the quick nuances of how to quickly incapacitate someone to really grind somebody like that. It’s going to take some time to figure that out and it’s going to take more time getting in there with certain opponents and figuring out their nuances. I would like to add to my technical prowess.

How there isn’t too much for him to improve in terms of high-flying:

It’s hard for me to elevate my high flying because there’s not too much that I can’t really do. I do know what I need to work on, I’m not going to disclose every single one of those because I don’t want my opponents to know my downfall, but I will say my technical prowess can be leveled up a bit and the training I’m having right now is 100% helping with that. Coach (Steve) Corino has helped me out heavily with that, and I still very much connect with coach Terry Taylor. They both keep me locked in and focused on what I want to accomplish.

