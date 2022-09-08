Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY saw hometown star Daniel Garcia capture the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta. Garcia received a special entrance from rapper and local star Westside Gunn, and the judges for the bout were Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal and BJ Whitmer. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined commentary. After the match, Garcia and Yuta shook hands as Bryan Danielson looked on and the confetti came down. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia, and placed it around his waist while Chris Jericho seethed on the ramp about what was going on.

After Dynamite went off the air, Jericho continued to approach the ring while screaming about how Garcia was a sports entertainer. The Buffalo crowd chanted “Wrestler!” back at Jericho.

The celebration with Danielson and Yuta congratulating Garcia in the ring continued, and Gunn came back out to hug Garcia as Jericho went to the back. Garcia took the mic and said he doesn’t know if the crowd realizes how important the night was for AEW.

Garcia added that he and Yuta came to the ring to show everyone what should be focused on – the wrestling inside the ring and nothing else. He then put over the hometown crowd and continued the celebration with Gunn and others.

