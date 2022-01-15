WWE has announced three segments for Monday’s RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Monday’s RAW will see Bobby Lashley and MVP respond to the jokes made in Lashley’s face by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this week’s show. Lesnar is not currently scheduled for Monday’s RAW.

WWE wrote in their official preview, “Bobby Lashley had nothing but respect for Brock Lesnar when the two met face-to-face last week in anticipation of their epic clash at Royal Rumble, saying it was an honor to share the ring and finally compete one-on-one with The Beast. But The Conqueror spat those words back in the face of The All Mighty, cracking jokes at the expense of Lashley and writing him off as just a wannabe. This Monday, Lashley responds to Lesnar’s comments and looks ahead to the colossal showdown set to take place at Royal Rumble in St. Louis, Missouri. Will The All Mighty be as cordial this time when talking about the WWE Champion? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C to find out!”

WWE has also announced that we will find out what’s next for RK-Bro on Monday’s RAW. This week’s show saw Randy Orton and Riddle drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to Alpha Academy. WWE is asking if they can bounce back from the loss this coming Monday.

“The taste of defeat is always sour, so what will it mean for RK-Bro? Randy Orton & Riddle suffered the sting of losing their Raw Tag Team Championship last Monday at the hands of Alpha Academy’s Otis & Chad Gable. Now, all eyes are on just how they plan to bounce back. What will this Monday look like for the former champions? Find out when RK-Bro roll into Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!,” WWE wrote in their official preview.

Finally, WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s show to react to her next challenger, Doudrop. This week’s show saw Lynch interfere in the Triple Threat main event to determine her Royal Rumble opponent, helping Doudrop get the win over Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

WWE previously teased Omos vs. Reggie for Monday’s RAW, but that match has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.

