Wheeler Yuta wants to win in front of the Long Island crowd tonight.

Ahead of his FTW Championship showdown against current title-holder HOOK at the year-end AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York, the ROH Pure Champion spoke about what it would mean to him to win the FTW title from HOOK tonight in front of the Long Island audience.

“I think that it would be really special to have that FTW Championship,” he said. “Obviously, Philadelphia has such a rich history with ECW. Taz knows about it better than anyone. I’m sure HOOK is well aware also. But even more than that, it’ll be very special to me as someone who lives in Philadelphia to beat HOOK in Long Island, where the Islanders used to play.”

He continued, “That would be really cool for me. So I’m very excited for that, very excited to prove that not only can I do the pure wrestling thing. Obviously, I’m a three-time Pure Wrestling Champion. But I also won in Anarchy in the Arena. I also have had Stadium Stampede matches. I’ve won in Blood & Guts. I’ve been able to do this. I’ve been able to get down and get dirty, and I think that’s what’s gonna happen on Saturday.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.