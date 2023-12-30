Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view in Long Island, New York.

During the discussion, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about what it was like to be part of the critically-acclaimed inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

“To do the Continental Classic, I was super excited,” he said. “I feel like I’m at my best when I get into a routine, so to speak. With the Continental Classic, it’s like you know you wrestle every week.”

Castagnoli continued, “Then again. looking back, I was like, I pretty much wrestled every week multiple times. [Laughs] So to me, it’s cool. Then I looked at all the talent announced, which is awesome. I was like, there’s not one person that I wouldn’t want to be in the ring with.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.