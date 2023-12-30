If we’re taking people at face value, we can rule out one person as the man behind “The Devil” mask.

Wardlow took to social media this weekend to confirm that he is not, in fact, the man behind “The Devil” mask that has been attacking MJF and everyone associated with him in recent weeks.

The AEW star wrote via his Instagram story that he is not “The Devil” or any of his henchmen.

“Not the devil. Not a goon,” he wrote. “On vacation, will watch Worlds End from London. So stop asking.”

AEW Worlds End 2023 goes down tonight from Long Island, N.Y.