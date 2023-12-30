The Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and CM Punk rivalry continued, in a sense, at the WWE Holiday Live Tour on Friday night.

At the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop in Las Vegas, NV. on Friday night, December 29, 2023, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressed the crowd on the microphone and brought up “The Best in the World.”

“What do y’all think, he’s going to pop through that curtain tonight,” Rollins asked the crowd. “He ain’t going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn’t give a damn about y’all.”

Rollins continued, “Hey, I’ve been honest, I’ve said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a damn about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You’ve all paid your hard-earned money to come here and chant for the dude who isn’t going to show up.”

The fans then did, in fact, chant “CM Punk!” for the next few moments.