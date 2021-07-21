The producers have been revealed for the matches at Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. PWInsider reports that the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, won by Big E, was produced by Jamie Noble and Shane Helms, while the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, won by new RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., was produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck.

The following producers were revealed for each match:

* WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley produced the Kickoff match that saw The Usos win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios

* Chris Parks produced RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos retaining over The Viking Raiders

* Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble produced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retaining over Kofi Kingston

* Adam Pearce produced Charlotte Flair winning the RAW Women’s Title from Rhea Ripley

* Shane Helms and Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

* TJ Wilson and Pat Buck produced the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the main event that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over WWE Hall of Famer Edge

