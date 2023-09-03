Becky Lynch has seemingly ended her feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Tonight’s WWE Payback Premium Live Event opened up with Lynch defeating Stratus in a Steel Cage match, which was the first-ever for Stratus. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown in the front row before the match.

The match saw interference from Zoey Stark, but Lynch fought them both off and won by pinfall. After the match, Stratus yelled at Stark and slapped her. Stark then dropped Stratus with the Z360, and tossed her “Thank You Trish” t-shirt onto Stratus before exiting the cage while her music played.

This was the fourth televised singles match between the two. Stratus defeated Lynch at WWE Night of Champions on May 27, Lynch won by DQ on the July 31 RAW, then Lynch and Stratus fought to a double count out on the August 14 RAW.

You can click here for our detailed Payback report with your live feedback. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Steel Cage opener at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom uses the playbook from one of her best rivals of all time with a vicious Widow's Peak to @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/h6c9tq64Nf — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023

El Superplex de Becky Lynch a Trish Stratus desde la tercera cuerda y con Trish desde arriba de la celda. Qué LOCURA de combate. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/0SyRhENaoj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Un aplauso para Becky Lynch y para Trish Stratus. Tras quedarse fuera de SummerSlam, con tantas críticas sobre su rivalidad, y con Trish con un chichón en la cabeza. Han dado un combatazo. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/537f1IE3Jt — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Zoey Stark hace el Z360 y traiciona a Trish Stratus tras que se enfadase con ella tras la lucha. Se acaba su alianza. Inesperadísimo. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/5eujwRfCOn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Zoey Stark hace el Z360 y traiciona a Trish Stratus tras que se enfadase con ella tras la lucha. Se acaba su alianza. Inesperadísimo. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/5eujwRfCOn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Pues no sé si esto es un turn face de Zoey Stark o no, pero con Trish Stratus ha llegado a ponerse over. Es el momento de verla en solitario. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/fjYaXW6HLF — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) September 3, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.