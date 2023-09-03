AEW has added another matchup to tomorrow’s All Out pay-per-view.

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass will be defending the AEW Trios Titles against Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, and Jay Lethal. This match was made after Jarrett and company interrupted NBA legend Dennis Rodman on this evening’s Collision and the champs came to the Worm’s aid. Daddy Ass revealed that Rodman will be in the Acclaimed’s Corner at All Out.

The Acclaimed has arrived to the aid of Dennis Rodman and issue a challenge to Jarrett and his family tomorrow night LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@dennisrodman | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/rnFCeZL2bS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023

The 2023 edition of AEW All Out takes place from the Unite Center in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for the show can be found below.

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Strap Match:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston

AEW Trios Title Match: ZERO HOUR

The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass w/Dennis Rodman (c) Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal