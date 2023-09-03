The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are still your AEW Trios Champions.
The fan-favorites defeated Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang, and Daddy Magic on this evening’s edition of Collision from Chicago. This marks the trio’s first defense of the titles after winning them from the House of Black one week ago. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Full results to AEW Collision can be found here.