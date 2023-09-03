Bryan Danielson is back.

The American Dragon has been on the shelf since Forbidden Door 2 after breaking his arm in a victory over Kazuchika Okada. The injury kept Danielson off of last Sunday’s historic All In pay-per-view, but it now appears that he is ready to go.

Tonight’s AEW Collision saw Ricky Starks sign a contract to fight Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a strap match at tomorrow’s All Out, a match that the Absolute One wanted after attacking Steamboat several weeks ago. However, Steamboat revealed to Starks the the contract said Dragon, but it was the American Dragon.

The 2023 edition of AEW All Out takes place from the Unite Center in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for the show can be found below.

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Strap Match:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston