Tonight’s AEW Collision from Chicago came only a few hours after it was announced that CM Punk had been released due to his actions at All In.

Company president Tony Khan opened the show by addressing the release, where he explained to the fans how difficult the decision was for him to make. He says that outside counsel, as well as a disciplinary committee, recommended that he let Punk go. Khan adds that it was the first time at a wrestling event that he felt in danger, and that Punk endangered other members of the show who had nothing to do with his scuffle with Jack Perry. He then apologizes to anyone who is upset with this decision, adding that AEW will continue to put on great shows that fans can expect from them.

Khan made a similar statement before the show went on air to the live crowd. He was heavily booed.

If you missed AEW’s full statement on the Punk firing you can read it here.