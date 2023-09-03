AEW star and current reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander recently spoke with NBC Chicago to hype up tomorrow’s All Out pay-per-view, where she’ll be defending the title against Ruby Soho.

During the interview the champ spoke about missing last weekend’s All In pay-per-view from London and how upsetting it was for her to not be on such a historic card. She later states that All Out will be “all about” Stat.

There was so much that needed to be on that show (AEW All In) and you know, there’s not always a spot for everybody and that’s okay. I only posted that photo (from my car) to show people because I saw there was so much speculation online about, ‘Is Ruby and Kris happening at All In? Maybe she’ll get a BUY-IN match’ and I only posted that to be like, guys, I’m not there. I wasn’t trying to be like, oh, I’m so mad that I’m not on. It was very upsetting that I did not get a chance to be there, but, I only posted that to just say, I’m not there. My time is gonna be at (All Out) and that’s all it is and I was very like, let’s enjoy All In for what it is. Let’s support everyone that is there that had to make that travel, that had to adjust to the time change for such a short amount of time and pull off such an amazing event, because now, Chicago is my time. So, they got their moment but now this is all about Stat.

The full interview can be found below.

