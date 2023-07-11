Drew McIntyre mentioned on this week’s WWE RAW that he will miss next Monday’s show as he will be away on “company business,” but no other details were provided.

It was reported today, via PWInsider, that McIntyre has booked an outside gig through WWE, and he will be filming for the project next week. Word now is that McIntyre has landed a role in “The Killer’s Game,” a new movie from Lionsgate.

The action comedy will also star WWE Legend Batista, Ice Cube, Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella, according to Deadline. The following plot was provided for the film:

“Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Batista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

“The Killer’s Game” will begin filming in Budapest this summer, but a release date has not been announced. JJ Perry will serve as the director. Batista and Jonathan Meisner will executive produce for Dogbone Entertainment, alongside Scott Lambert, with Jake Katofsky and Vanessa Humphrey serving as co-producers. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce the film, alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media, which is financing the project, as well as Kia Jam.

There’s no word yet on how much time McIntyre might miss, or what his role in the movie will be, but he is expected to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit.

