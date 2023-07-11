Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.809 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.com. This is down 1.03% from last week’s 1.828 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.851 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.854 million), the second hour drew 1.869 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.843 million) and the final hour drew 1.707 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.787 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 727,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.67% from the 634,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the thirteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourteenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five others. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.03% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 4.27% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.27% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, with the following line-up announced head of time – WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match, Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, a face-off with Logan Paul and Ricochet, Maxxine Dupri’s Alpha Academy graduation ceremony, plus Cody Rhodes delivering a “special” message to Brock Lesnar. The main event ended up being The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.260 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 10 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 17 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 1 Episode: 1.778 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 8 Episode: 1.785 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash and post-Draft episode)

May 15 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 22 Episode: 1.638 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29 Episode: 1.611 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Night of Champions Memorial Day episode)

June 5 Episode: 1.828 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 12 Episode: 1.595 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 19 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 26 Episode: 1.973 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 3 Episode: 1.828 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 10 Episode: 1.809 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 17 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

