NWA has released today’s episode of its weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr, which will feature EC3 defending the National Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Check out the full lineup and episode below.

Zyon (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Rolando Freeman

Ricky Morton (w/ Kerry Morton) vs. Koa Laxamana (w/ Pretty Reckless)

Kamille, Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate & Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova, Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige & Roxy

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown)

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason (w/ Pollo Del Mar)