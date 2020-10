WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee was in New York City on Thursday to work on his new theme song.

There’s no word yet on when the new theme will debut, but PWInsider reports that Lee was in the studio to lay down new vocals.

Lee debuted on RAW back in August and fans immediately rejected his new theme song. WWE then gave him a new theme that also included lyrics from Lee.

