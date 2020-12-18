Kevin Owens recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that the filming for his new WWE Chronicle documentary wasn’t nearly as long as most WWE Network productions. Owens said filming only covered a few SmackDown on FOX episodes, and some shots at his home, which is different than the usual.

It was also noted that the editing for Owens’ Chronicle doc was actually still going on as of today, Thursday. The special will premiere this Saturday on the WWE Network at 10am ET via the on-demand section, and will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET that night.

On a related note, Fightful spoke with Owens about using the Stunner as his finisher. Owens recalled how he asked WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for permission to use the move, which we’ve noted before, and he confirmed that he retired the Steenalizer (package fall-away powerbomb) on his own before WWE.

Owens is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a TLC Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

