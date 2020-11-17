As noted, it was announced on last night’s WWE RAW that Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans are replacing Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in the Women’s Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. The change was made after Rose was attacked by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and Brooke was later attacked by Reckoning.

In an update, Rose was actually injured during last week’s RAW, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Rose suffered the legitimate injury following the match between Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The post-match brawl broke out and Jax tried to throw Rose through the ring ropes, but she got tangled up and landed bad on her shoulder.

Brooke is not legitimately injured but WWE did the injury angle with her on RAW to write the team of Rose and Brooke out of the Survivor Series.

Regarding the Rose injury, it was noted that she is not being blamed for this incident as it was a clear accident.

