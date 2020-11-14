As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced tonight that SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has been released from her contract. PWInsider reports that Vega’s release was fallout from the recent edict that prevents talents from continuing activity on third party platforms such as Twitch, in favor of the company spearheading those relationships and fielding talents as a part of their contractual duties.

Vega was informed of her departure late this afternoon. She will be under the traditional 90-day non-compete clause, which would keep her from appearing on TV for any other promotion through mid-February 2021.

Vega’s departure was not a result of her tweet in support of unionization as word of the departure was going around internally well before she made the tweet. Sources noted that Vega had been extremely vocal about maintaining her Twitch account after the edict was handed down last month. There are some people in WWE who are wondering if Vega was released to “send a message” to others in the company, to make sure they follow the third party platform edict. Vega announced on Instagram earlier tonight that she is returning to the Twitch platform.

Vega and husband Aleister Black have been trending on social media since her release was announced. There is no word yet on if Black will be leaving the company.

Former WWE talent Renee Young made one of many reactions to Vega’s departure this evening. She took to Twitter and commented on Vega’s release and future.

“have all become very familiar with the talents and drive of @Zelina_VegaWWE. Despite a pain in the ass setback, i have no doubt she will wind up doing something incredible in a matter of time. You can’t steal someone’s magic,” Renee wrote in the tweet seen below.

Stay tuned for more on Vega’s WWE departure.

I support unionization. — (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

