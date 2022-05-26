NJPW superstar and former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay recently appeared on the WRESTHINGS podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including whether the Aerial Assassin would ever consider making a jump to WWE. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he has no desire to ever go to WWE:

“I’ll be honest and say it right now, I have no aspirations of going to WWE at all and it’s not because of the product or anything along those lines. I mean, I am not a fan of it, I will happily say … I never wanted to be the big style pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and then come home and live my family life, if anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything.”

Says WWE talent is closer to actors than wrestlers:

“You guys aren’t wrestlers, you’re actors and you just do wrestling and I don’t think that’s a dig. You guys make way more money than me like, good on you. But I just feel like when I say proudly, ‘That’s a wrestler. I am a wrestler, I am not an actor,’ but I know you guys can wrestle, you’re just not really allowed to show it, I guess … But other than you want to make a lot of money and retire, that’s what WWE is kind of for these days.”

