At the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV event, Ospreay scored a singles match against Mike Bailey. Following his win, Ospreay took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on the company.

“I have had the best time at @IMPACTWRESTLING from fan experience to quality of wrestling. I honestly believe that the reason they have climbed back from such a deep trench… is because that place is one big team. The moment they they said ‘we are TNA.’ I said ‘yes they are. I’m so happy for all of that crew because they all work so hard and are grateful for the fan support. TNA was the reason I wanted to become a wrestler. With that team, they will inspire brand new TNA kids.”