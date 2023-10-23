Will Ospreay is still under contract to NJPW until February of 2024, but he has started to weigh his free-agent options.
At the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV event, Ospreay scored a singles match against Mike Bailey. Following his win, Ospreay took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on the company.
“I have had the best time at @IMPACTWRESTLING from fan experience to quality of wrestling. I honestly believe that the reason they have climbed back from such a deep trench… is because that place is one big team. The moment they they said ‘we are TNA.’ I said ‘yes they are. I’m so happy for all of that crew because they all work so hard and are grateful for the fan support. TNA was the reason I wanted to become a wrestler. With that team, they will inspire brand new TNA kids.”
I’m so happy for all of that crew because they all work so hard and are grateful for the fan support.
TNA was the reason I wanted to become a wrestler.
With that team, they will inspire brand new TNA kids.
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 23, 2023