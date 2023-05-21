Will Ospreay opens up about his time in NJPW.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he expressed how much he enjoys working for the Japanese promotion, but adds that he would be a fool to not hear other companies out who may be interested in his services.

A lot of it just comes with confidence, I think. I find myself in a really lovely position with New Japan where I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. Obviously I’m a fool not to hear people out. It does come with the fact I feel like I do get everyone’s best performance out of them. I’m very confident in my abilities. I do lack in certain things, like I’m not the biggest fan of my promos. I know I need to work on that. I can’t do a promo without swearing. So that’s gonna be a real hard thing with an American audience. But I’m always willing to challenge myself. I like putting it out there because I feel like it gets people on their feet and their toes getting ready. The same to my company as well. I want them to be ready for what might be my termination of my contract. Who knows? I love to imagine that we are going to work something out, but I’d be a fool not to hear everybody out.

The conversation then shifted to Ospreay talking about living in England, and whether he thinks he could live in America.

I’m heading out Friday, land Friday, Saturday is a meet and greet and a press conference, Sunday’s the match, I’ll have Monday out there with the missus so we can go to Venice Beach and then perv on her a little bit. I’ve gotta perv on her a little bit. Leave out Tuesday. I come home Wednesday. I’ve got Thursday / Friday off, then Saturday / Sunday / Monday I go back to Progress. I just like working in England a lot. I like living here. I don’t really want to stretch out. I lived in Japan for two years and I did say after that, that was a real culture shock. I definitely could live in America, but every time I go there, man, it’s a real anxiety going there just because it’s so big. I get proper nervous going there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ospreay hyped his showdown against Hiroshi Tanahashi at this evening’s NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view in Long Beach. You can read his comments on that here.