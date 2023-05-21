Dominik Mysterio reflects on his time in prison.

The WWE star got “arrested” by police after showing up unannounced to his father Rey Mysterio’s house on Christmas to cause trouble. In an interview with G-Moiny, Dominik would be asked about how Judgment Day reacted to his time inside. Here is what he had to say.

They were very supportive. I remember the day I got taken away, Mami [Rhea] was there, she was the first phone call. She was there to bail me out. I spent a couple of hours in there, and it wasn’t a good time.

Dominik adds that when he was finally released from prison Judgment Day made sure he was well taken care of.

After I made it out, they made sure that I was taken care of. Mami had fresh food for me, fresh clothes, made sure I was taken care of. Priest made sure that no one messed with me. Finn was grabbing me blankets and pillows because I was very uncomfortable. They were all making sure that I was taken care of.

Dominik’s full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)