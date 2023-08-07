Will Ospreay teamed up with HENARE to defeat Togi Makabe and El Phantasmo on August 5th on the thirteenth night of action in the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament.

Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada advanced in the B Block of the tournament. Following the bout, Ospreay stated that no one does wrestling better than NJPW.

“Everyone in the world, everyone is gonna talk about when it comes to professional wrestling, there is no one in the world that does it better then New Japan Pro-Wrestling. El Phantasmo stepped up more than ever. You all remember, that guy lost his grandad just before he was about to go wrestle Okada. Talking, I mean two years ago, I lost my best friend, and then I had to go wrestle Okada. I know the mental toll that takes on you. It kind of feels like you’re suffocating underneath that pressure. But tonight, I know he wanted it. But just know, all respect. All respect. If it was any different day, if I was having a bad day, if I’d just landed this morning, if it was anything along those lines, you would have won, El Phantasmo, but there was too much on the line for me especially because I must elevate the United States Championship by winning the G1 Climax and finally facing SANADA and proving that he is nowhere near the caliber of champion that Will Ospreay is,” Ospreay said.

