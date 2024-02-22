Will Ospreay is coming back to AEW.

The Aerial Assassin finished up his final dates with NJPW and at RevPro, and will be All Elite full-time going forward. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite the commentary team revealed that Ospreay will be competing again at this year’s All In event from Wembley Stadium. Not only that, he will be appearing on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Will Ospreay is All Elite and will be LIVE next Wednesday at #AEW Dynamite! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/B9mKPJl146 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2024

Ospreay will be battling Konosuke Takeshita at the March 3r AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Greensboro, North Carolina. The latest card for Revolution can be found here.