Earlier today, Sports Illustrated reported that AEW had hired Jennifer Pepperman as the company’s new Vice President Of Content Development. Pepperman had worked at WWE since 2017 and is a three-time Daytime Emmy Winner.

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to comment on the hiring, as well as give Pepperman the All Elite graphic. He writes:

Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We’re excited to have her in @AEW! It’s been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork! Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on TBS right now!

