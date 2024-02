The February 23, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) defeated local wrestlers.

Mariah May defeated Anna Jay.

Roderick Strong defeated Jake Hager.

Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & Action Andretti defeated Matt Sydal & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), & Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith.