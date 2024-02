TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

Ash by Elegance makes her in-ring debut

Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven

Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

Frankie Kazarian & Eric Young face-to-face