The following press release was issued announcing that NJPW superstar and current British Heavyweight champion Will Ospreay will be appearing as a special guest on the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise, although it is noted that he will not be competing. See the details below.

The hotshot Assassin is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and holds their former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion title, and he’s also the reigning British Heavyweight Champion of Revolution Pro Wrestling in addition to many other impressive career feats. While Will won’t be wrestling on board, he will be making special appearances throughout the cruise! In addition to this HUGE lineup announcement, we’re also excited to share that the legendary Madusa will be taking on the role of Guest Cruise Director and Bully Ray is joining Brad Williams to tag-team as Guest Hosts! With the fate of the Triple Whammy’s activities in these hands, you don’t want to miss out on the best experience of your life!

Ospreay recently announced that he had caught COVID-19 and would not be able to work his scheduled RevPro events. He was vaccinated from the virus, but he does say he’s confident it will be just fine. The cruise begins on October 21st and goes through the October 25th, traveling from Miami to the Bahamas.