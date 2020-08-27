– This week’s NXT UK episode is now available on the WWE Network. The latest “Superstar Picks” episode features Toni Storm, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and NXT General Manager William Regal picking matches to air.

As we’ve noted, the NXT UK brand will return with new content on September 17.

Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s show:

Don’t miss an epic Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK today featuring Toni Storm, Cesaro and more See one of Toni Storm’s finest moments, a classic Madison Square Garden gem and more today on a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK! Revisit one of Storm’s finest moments with her unforgettable battle against Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution, the first all-women’s pay-per-view. Additionally, in honor of the late Marc “Rollerball” Rocco, NXT General Manager William Regal will introduce the airing of a classic match between Rocco as Black Tiger against The Cobra at Madison Square Garden in December 1984. Finally, don’t miss the No. 1 Contender to the NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov, as he selects a jaw-dropping bout featuring the Superstar with whom he tore the house down at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Cesaro. Catch it all streaming today on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

– As noted, Tommaso Ciampa returned to action and turned heel on this week’s NXT show. He easily defeated Jake Atlas and then attacked Atlas after the match. @LocalCompWWE noted on Twitter that the two medics who stretchered Atlas out of the arena were played by indie wrestlers Justin Blax and Ace Radic.

On the new @WWENXT episode: Ace Radic & Justin Blax @ThrillSeekerJB were the medics who stretchered out Jake Atlas after Tommaso Ciampa destroyed his neck. #WWE #NXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6954ooaS5U — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 27, 2020

