On the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast AEW star Lord William Regal spoke about WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther, and how he believes the Imperium leader is the “perfect heavyweight lion” who does everything as he should. Check out Regal’s full thoughts below.

How Gunther knows exactly what to do and doesn’t expose anything he doesn’t:

“He knows what he is and he sticks to what he does best. He doesn’t expose anything that he doesn’t know. He knows exactly what to do that’s got him to where he got to. He had a long time to figure it out.”

Calls Gunther the perfect heavyweight lion and how he reminds him of the great Terry Rudge:

“I remember him having a tryout and he hadn’t figured himself out at the time. once he figured it out — WALTER, now Gunther, he is the perfect heavyweight lion. A person that was a huge influence on my wrestling style, and in helping me, was my favorite wrestler to wrestle. I mentioned his name on there before called Terry Rudge. Terry Rudge taught me in my early 20s a lot of things about the way I wrestled and the way he thought — he had ideas about how wrestling should be.”

