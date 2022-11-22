AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

UDPATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH World championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager for the AEW All-Atlantic championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page final round of the world title eliminator tournament

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best of Seven Series for the AEW Trios championship (Death Triangle leads 1-0)

-William Regal Explains Why He Helped MJF at Full Gear