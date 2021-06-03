Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Willow will be entering this women’s tournament taking place this summer to crown a new WOH champion. The news was broken shortly after Willow defeated Alex Gracia on this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday. Full details are below.

Willow is known for her big smile, and she had two reasons to grin from ear to ear on this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday episode on YouTube.

First, Willow scored a hard-fought victory over “The Pink Dream” Alex Gracia, and then she was rewarded with a “ticket to gold” to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament this summer.

During Willow’s post-match interview, ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett informed her that she was in the tournament.

A native of Franklin Square, N.Y., who made her pro debut in 2015, Willow was trained by former ROH star Mike Mondo and has competed in Shimmer. She has scored victories over the likes of Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo and Tasha Steelz.

Willow joins Allysin Kay, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora and Mazzerati as “ticket to gold” recipients. Angelina Love earned a first-round bye in the tournament as a result of her win over Quinn McKay last month.

Gracia, who was scheduled to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament last year that ended up being called off due to the pandemic, gave a good account in defeat.