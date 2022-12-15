AEW star Willow Nightingale recently joined the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, which included Willow naming Eddie Kingston, Will Hobbs, and Dalton Castle as her ideal tag team partners, adding that there are many intergender tag pairings she thinks would work.

If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that I think I would have fun with in an intergender tag team. I think Eddie Kingston would be a lot of fun, I think Will Hobbs would be fun, maybe one day doing a heel turn. But I think Dalton Castle is the most entertaining and the most charismatic person and I feel like we can mesh really well together.

Since signing with AEW Willow has become one of the division’s brightest stars. She most recently scored a huge victory on the Zero Hour pre-show at Ring of Honor Final Battle.

