Impact Wrestling held its Genesis 2021 PPV on Impact+ on Saturday night. At this show, Ace Austin became the 2021 Super X Cup Tournament winner by defeating Blake Christian in an entertaining tournament final.
In the opening round, Austin defeated Suicide while he went over Cousin Jake semi-final brackets of the tournament.
Christian defeated KC Navarro and Crazy Steve to make it to the finals. The promotion brought back the Super X Cup for the first time since 2017.
