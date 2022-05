Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Brittany Blake will take on Zoey Skye at this Friday’s Kings of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s card, can be found below.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The women’s featherweight division heats up as two female fighters look to get into contention for the newest title in the league: the World Featherweight Championship.

Baltimore’s Brittany Blake returns to action after an impressive outing in 2021, determined to get a crack at the first-ever World Featherweight Champion. But first she has to stop the experience and tenacity of Zoey Skye.

Skye, a decorated athlete, having won the Shimmer Championship, among titles, will be tested by Blake’s unrelenting twisting aerial arsenal and punishing strikes.

Will it be Blake or Skye who punches her ticket to championship contention? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

The debut of the Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

THE THRILLA IN PHILA

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim

Matt Cross vs. ACH

World Middleweight Championship:

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro

Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro

The return of Los Maximos!

Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye

Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

The Sandman

The Blue Meanie

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

