AEW has announced on Twitter that top stars Athena and Kris Statlander will be teaming up to battle Robyn Renegade and Charlette on tomorrow’s edition of Rampage Fyter Fest from Savannah, Georgia.

UPDATED LINEUP:

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty

* The Gunn Club explains why they turned on The Acclaimed

* House of Black vs. Adam Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers

* Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Robyn Renegade & Charlette