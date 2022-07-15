AEW has announced on Twitter that top stars Athena and Kris Statlander will be teaming up to battle Robyn Renegade and Charlette on tomorrow’s edition of Rampage Fyter Fest from Savannah, Georgia.
Nothing worries TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, @StokelyHathaway & the #Baddies, but they’ll be keeping an eye on @callmekrisstat & @AthenaPalmer_FG in action TOMORROW NIGHT when they face @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 on #AEWRampage: #FyterFest @ 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on @tntdrama! https://t.co/PlTjnBN8Y5 pic.twitter.com/7xBT9SqZKv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP:
* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty
* The Gunn Club explains why they turned on The Acclaimed
* House of Black vs. Adam Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds
* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers
* Kris Statlander & Athena vs. Robyn Renegade & Charlette