WrestleCade Cancels 2020 Weekend Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The official WrestleCade Twitter account issued the following press release announcing the cancellation of all 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners Tracey Meyers and Brian Hawks add that the risks are not worth the rewards as new information about the virus continues to pour in. Details are below.

Due to the continuing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel WrestleCade Weekend 2020.

We have been hopeful that the situation would improve so that our event could continue as planned. However, health officials have made it clear that they have no idea what the situation will be in November. In addition, Governor Roy Cooper has not given us any insight on what a mass gathering for 7k+ people traveling into Winston-Salem, North Carolina from around the world would like in November. To be fair, he doesn’t know but the risks currently seem greater than the rewards.

For the past 8 years, we have worked tirelessly to bring you 3 days of wrestling memories. We’ll miss spending time with you and we’ll miss seeing those big smiles on your faces but we want to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.

As an important side note worth mentioning right now is the approximately $30k/year that we raise for charity with this event which obviously won’t happen now. Knowing that there are children and families that won’t be able to celebrate Christmas together because of this cancellation guts us more than anything. Please pray for these families.

We hope to return next year for WrestleCade Weekend 2021 and we hope to see all of you there.