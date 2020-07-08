WWE Superstar Described as a “Total Vince McMahon Project”

Another report has come out on how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is high up on Money In the Bank briefcase holder Otis.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Otis is a “total Vince McMahon project” and that Otis is a personal favorite of the WWE boss.

Otis’ push on the SmackDown brand was said to be likely consistent with him being a Vince project, but it was also noted that both Otis and Tucker have made positive impressions for a while now, in about any locker room they’ve been in.

This goes with a report that was made back in May on how a lot of the Otis creative material came from Vince as he likes the character. You can click here for that report.

