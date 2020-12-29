WrestleCon issued the following statement about the 2021 event will no longer be taking place in Los Angeles, due to current restrictions in place regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES

If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from the hotel that your reservations are being canceled automatically.

If you do not receive that notification, you should contact the hotel directly to ensure your refund is processed.