The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.
Among those in action include Sammy Guevara, Matt Sydal, SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian), and more.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2
Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti) vs. Jazmin Allure
Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Vary Morales
Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay) vs. Vertvixen
Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico
Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz’s Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook)
Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with thirteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, a new episode of the Waiting Room, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/8Dg5IlVE4Z pic.twitter.com/xh7jt2PR2O
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) December 24, 2020