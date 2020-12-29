The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Among those in action include Sammy Guevara, Matt Sydal, SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian), and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara

Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford

SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Hybrid2

Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal

Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti) vs. Jazmin Allure

Fuego Del Sol vs. Griff Garrison

Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Vary Morales

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux

Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay) vs. Vertvixen

Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo De Puerto Rico

Ryzon, Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz’s Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook)

Royal Money, Baron Black, & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club