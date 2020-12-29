Chris Jericho Shares Ripped Selfie Days After Trending On Twitter for His Physique

Chris Jericho was subject to a lot of body shaming on Twitter last week as fans who were watching an NBA game on TNT tuned into AEW Dynamite.

There were various posts about his physique. Jericho took to the social media platform on Monday and shared a selfie. However, he later deleted the post.

He wrote in the caption of the photo, “Awwww they are [body shaming me]? Well either way, I guarantee I can do more timed pushups, weighted squats, and incline sit-ups than all of them AND still draw record ratings. I have a really thick skin, kids…. #LeChampion”