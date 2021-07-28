Triple H celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, and several WWE Superstars and brands sent him Happy Birthday wishes via social media.

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development responded to the birthday posts and said he’s grateful to wake up every day and entertain those who love the business.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes… (I’ve pointed at a lot of people!) #WWENXT allows me to work alongside the next generation of talent who love this business. Grateful to wake up every day and entertain all of you!!! #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was among those who wished her husband a Happy Birthday on Tuesday.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my badass, Motorhead loving, man of my dreams!”

Below are more posts from WWE, NXT, the official Motörhead account, Wale, Nita Strauss, The Bump, Jessika Carr, Renee Paquette, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Alicia Taylor, Charlotte Flair, Simone Johnson, Sarray, James Drake, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai, Mia Yim, NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee, Franky Monet, Damian Priest, and Eva Marie:

Thank you for all the birthday wishes… (I’ve pointed at a lot of people!) #WWENXT allows me to work alongside the next generation of talent who love this business. Grateful to wake up every day and entertain all of you!!! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/nN2psC8WjC — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday to my badass, Motorhead loving, man of my dreams! pic.twitter.com/bw3ZHAggfm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday boss man @TripleH 🎂 We've got a lovely red scarf just for you! 🧣 pic.twitter.com/kPIrcOgT2o — James Drake (@JamesDrake_GYT) July 27, 2021

.@TripleH has had more of a positive impact on our business than anyone I've ever met. Changed my career. Changed my life! Can never thank you enough. Enjoy your day. #HappyBirthdayTripleH pic.twitter.com/RDshenOmV8 — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @TripleH from all of us at @WWETheBump! Thank you for continuing to amaze all of us throughout the world of #WWENXT and every single #NXTTakeOver. And now, let us relive a special message to #TheGame from @TheRock! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/6J05pv0NUm — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @TripleH So very grateful for your support, guidance, understanding and leadership! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/e4buvsj4j0 — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) July 27, 2021

…always with us… he keeps us LOUD!!!!! https://t.co/wVKPvx0HVi — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2021

Thank you for being YOU and bringing YOUR sound!!! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/ycxD62fxel — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2021

And many, many more collaborations to go… 🌙⚒️ https://t.co/hsT0zNynRH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @TripleH ! Thanks for always having my back too https://t.co/TVMBWXTYRB — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 27, 2021

Happy happy birthday to THE GAME! @TripleH 🎊🥳🥳 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.