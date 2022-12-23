Fans and wrestlers are calling AEW out over their new Spanish Announce Project stable, which features Angelico, Luther and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave a heads-up to wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years, but that wasn’t good enough. One fan confronted Serpentico at this week’s AEW TV tapings.

This week’s AEW Dark episode saw Angelico, Luther and Serpentico make their Trios debut with a win over enhancement talents Richard Adonis, Jay Marte and Jarett Diaz. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Luther, Serpentico and Angelico in the ring, and they revealed that their are now called The Spanish Announce Project or The S.A.P., a reference to Angelico and Serpentico doing Spanish-language commentary on AEW Dynamite. Video can be seen below.

Jose Maximo and Joel Maximo, along with brother Wil Maximo, have wrestled on the indies for years, known as The Spanish Announce Team, or The S.A.T. The brothers, who have also done Spanish commentary, were given the name by Paul Lauria because they once sat at the Spanish announce table to call the action. The cousins of The Amazing Red have been around since 2000, and have held several indie titles, including the JAPW Tag Team Titles, the ECWA Tag Team Titles, plus the WWC World Tag Team Titles in Puerto Rico. They also held NYWC Tag Team Titles and were inducted into the NYWC Hall of Fame just this year.

The members of S.A.T. have been calling AEW out this week, while also re-tweeting similar comments from supporters. Joel took to Twitter this week and issued a warning to AEW.

“Bro like BRO , YA CANT BE SERIOUS ABOUT JUST TAKING EVERYTHING FROM US THE S.A.T , MOVES , GEAR , STYLE AND NOW NAME? SPANISH ANNOUNCE PROJECT? COME ON @AEW we out here grinding if ya want SAT just Call we will answer that Call, but No Infringement or we will have some word’s,” he wrote.

A fan responded and commented on how AEW was disrespectful to the indie veterans, tagging AEW President Tony Khan. Joel responded to the fan tweet, still tagging Khan, and threatened to “riot huge” if the gimmick went through.

“[100 emoji] but we will riot huge if this goes Down, our people with us,” he wrote.

Jose, who noted that they personally know Serpentico, also reacted to the group photo from the Dark tapings, writing, “This is Hilarious how much money do you guys want to steal from us? SAP? Spanish Announce Project? @KingSerpentico @AEW is bad enough everyone bit our whole style and moves but now our name and gimmic? The table too? Nah homie. #retweet #sat #originators”

It should be noted that the aforementioned comments by Joel and Jose were made before the match aired on AEW Dark, in response to a fan tweet from Saturday’s Dark tapings in Orlando. The segment ended up airing on Dark, and The Maximo Brothers have ramped up the rhetoric.

After the match aired on Dark, Jose tagged Serpentico in a tweet and called him a “fucking mark,” adding that he can’t show up to indie shows.

“Yo @KingSerpentico you fucking Mark literally trying to steal our gimmic and name really? You really think this is going to fly homie! I hope AEW pays you enough to just do those shows because you can’t show up to indies. #sat #realones,” he wrote.

Jose made another tweet with a warning to anyone S.A.T. knows that also works for AEW, writing, “Anybody who knows us personally and work for @AEW I’m putting y’all on notice if you stay quiet about this gimmick infringement situation with The SAP your all involved. And no I don’t want your secret Dm support air that shit out in public. #supportsat”

Joel has also tagged Khan in several fan tweets on the matter. He posted a screenshot of two fan comments from Facebook, and captioned it with, “The fans are mad, @AEW they are not blind or stupid”

Joel added in another tweet, “The fans are not stupid or blind @AEW pay attention please! We find this very challenging, the Father’s of the Style want answers”

One fan commented that Angelico and Serpentico actually do Spanish-language commentary. Jose responded and revealed that the AEW stars sent them a private message, writing, “Us too my friend under the SAT for 20 plus years and now this crap they could have came up with something different no they left us a bullshit DM to tell us sorry but kind of stole your whole gimmick by the time we saw it it aired. Bullshit”

Jose indicated that they tried to solve the matter privately. He responded to one fan who suggested they not air the issues out in public, writing, “Too late for that we tried too. Now we go ham”

Jose warned in another tweet that the AEW stars won’t be able to get booked in the Northeast, writing, “Spanish Announce Team, the S.A.T @KingSerpentico if I were you don’t do it homie. NO BLESSINGS HERE. Gimmick infringement is a real thing. #sat #realones #abouttgatlife Gimmick infringement my friend And yeah they won’t be able to eat in the NE. Real Street Shit By legally we’ve been doing this for 23 years Homie we’re all covered”

The Maximo Brothers have taken credit for the Spanish Fly move for years now. Jose posted a screenshot of a March 2021 tweet where he told wrestlers they can steal S.A.T’s new arsenal once it’s unveiled, but for the being they should continue working on the Spanish Fly.

He captioned the screenshot with, “Old tweet hilarious that people are so unoriginal that they go as far to try and steal our whole gimmick and name because they already stole all of our moves. #spaniahfly #beachbreaker #codered #redstarpress and they are good wrestlers?”

Jose took to Twitter this morning and once again tagged Angelico and Serpentico with a few harsh words, warning that their fans won’t stand for this.

“Good morning everyone just a reminder that @KingSerpentico and @AngelicoAAA are bunch of marks trying to benefit from our gimmick and name. Be careful our fans are not stupid and they won’t stand for this shit. #sat #realones #slap #onsite,” he wrote.

One fan responded and told Jose to “quit whining and crying,” but Jose responded with more harsh words for the man, which you can see below with other related posts.

A representative for the Urban Wrestling Network podcast approached Serpentico at Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings in San Antonio, TX, asking him if they plan on giving S.A.T. their gimmicks back. As seen in the video below, Serpentico responded with a shrug of the shoulders.

Jose re-tweeted the fan video and seemingly threatened robbery in some fashion, writing, “It’s ours where I’m from we retaliate to robbery. #supportSAT”

Joel also re-posted the fan video and wrote, “Give it back”

Angelico, Luther and Serpentico also have their supporters online, who have defended them against the controversy this week. Fans also chanted “S-A-P!” at the Dark tapings in Universal Studios last weekend after the trio announced their new faction.

Friday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage will see The S.A.P. make their debuts together on the main AEW TV shows as they compete in the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000. You can click here for spoilers.

Serpentico, Luther and Angelico have not publicly commented on the matter as of this writing.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below, along with related posts they’ve made, plus footage of The S.A.P. on AEW Dark. The match begins at the 26:40 mark in the full Dark episode below:

