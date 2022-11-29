USA Pro Wrestling has announced that they are no longer working with veteran talent Teddy Hart.

Hart was scheduled to work USA Pro Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary Show in Orlando, FL next month to pay off a previous debut, but the promoter announced that they want no part of the controversial wrestler following allegations made against him.

“Attention Everyone! We will not be doing any business with Teddy Hart effective immediately! Teddy was to appear on our next event working off a previous debt from a years ago & once we heard about the allegations against him we decided that we want no part of Teddy Hart,” USA Pro Wrestling wrote on Facebook.

Hart has been in and out of trouble for years with various arrests and incidents. The disappearance of ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler has also been a topic of discussion for a few years now, and while Hart was not been formally accused of any wrongdoing related to the disappearance, many fans are just now learning of the situation due to the release of the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” documentary that Peacock released on Hart this past week.

Fiddler has been missing since the early morning hours of November 19, 2016. The mother of 3 moved from Canada to Florida in 2016 to begin a career in MMA/wrestling, reportedly at the suggestion of Hart. She suddenly disappeared one night, and police continue to hit dead ends in her case.

Police have no suspects in Fiddler’s disappearance, and Hart was ruled out early in the investigation as he was in Texas, with an alibi, when she went missing. Hart told documentarian Frederick Kroetsch that he has no idea what happened to Fiddler, and doesn’t know where she may be. Hart said by the time Fiddler moved to Florida, their relationship was over, and he was settled in Texas. Hart added that he was not in regular communication with Fiddler, but he hopes she’s out there somewhere and that she is OK for the sake of her family and her children.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the Fiddler case in 2020, and they are still searching for a major break in the case. FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent In Charge Mark Brutnell told News Channel 8 that there are more witnesses they want to interview in the case, including Hart.

“I would say at this point, no, we’re not,” Brutnell said when asked if his agency is any closer to solving the disappearance. “However, we’ve gotten some more information that’s come in as of late and we’ve identified some more individuals we need to talk to. Our witness list has gotten broader.”

Brutnell commented on investigators wanting to interview Hart.

“We know she came to Florida with Teddy Hart to pursue her wrestling career and we know they had some sort of split at some point and he left and she stayed in Florida,” Brutnell said. “We know for a fact she was still in Florida while he was back in Canada.”

FDLE declined to give information for the docuseries, Brutnell said.

“I hope people watch this docuseries and they say, ‘she looks familiar’ or ‘maybe I know something, my friend or somebody,’ if it sparks a phone call or two that’s great,” he said. “I hope it does again we just want to find out what happened. Like I said earlier, that’s a docuseries. It’s TV entertainment. This is not. This is real life. This is a mother that has three kids that need to find out what happened to their mom.”

Brutnell said Hart is not considered a suspect or person of interest.

While Fiddler’s disappearance was covered in the new Peacock documentary, other controversial allegations against Hart were also discussed. This has led to discussions on social media among people who are just learning of Hart and his life/career, and those who have been familiar with some of the controversies surrounding the veteran wrestler.

