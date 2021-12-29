Thanks to Dakota Cohen for the following WWE 205 Live spoilers from tonight’s taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These will air Friday night on Peacock and the WWE Network.

* Edris Enofe defeated Guru Raaj. Enofe won with a slightly botched Shooting Star Press

* Amari Miller defeated Nikkita Lyons with a modified RKO to the knee

* Dante Chen defeated Draco Anthony with the Wing Clipper

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.